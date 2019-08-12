Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 3 types of snake are native to the UK

People have been warned not to disturb adders after sightings of the venomous snakes.

The reptiles have been spotted in Parc Stephens and Glan yr Afon in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire.

Kidwelly Town Council said adders are also "very likely" to be found in Kidwelly Quay and on Mynyddygarreg mountain.

It reminded residents that they are "legally protected species and they will not bite unless provoked".

It also urged people to keep dogs under supervision.

Medical or veterinary advice should be sought after bites, it added.

Llanelli AM Lee Waters said he had been in touch with a "concerned resident" who described an "unusually large number of adders seen around Kidwelly".

He added: "I contacted the town council who are aware of this and they've agreed to put up warning signs in Parc Stephens, Glanyrafon, The Quay and Mynyddygarreg.

"Adder bites can be nasty for us and our pets, but are easily treated, so keep an eye out if you're in the area."

ADDER FACTFILE:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Adders are a protected species in the UK

Adders have a dark, continuous zig-zag stripe along their backs

They live between five to 10 years and can grow to around 60cm in length

It is the UK's only venomous snake but there have been no human fatalities in more than 40 years

Adders feed largely on small rodents and lizards.

They hibernate for four months from around October.

They are a protected species.

What to do if bitten by an adder

Last year, the Amphibian and Reptile Groups of the UK (ARG UK) said a "whole generation's attitude" towards the venomous snake had to change.

Dr Sam Langdon, from ARG UK, told BBC Wales adders were disappearing across the UK, leaving "little pockets" where the creatures can be spotted.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Naturalist Iolo Williams said the snake is often misunderstood

She said persecution - alongside loss of habitat - was a key reason behind the snake's decline.

Wales is seen as one of the reptile's remaining strongholds.