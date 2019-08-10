Explosion at Holyhead aluminium powder plant
- 10 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews were sent to the scene of an explosion at a aluminium powder plant on Anglesey on Saturday evening.
Locals reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a plume of white smoke after the explosion at the AMG Alpoco plant in Holyhead shortly after 18:00 BST.
An explosion at the same site closed the A5 London Road in June 2015.
North Wales Fire and Rescue, North Wales Police and the ambulance service all sent vehicles to the scene of the incident.
Skip Twitter post by @Nerys1987
August 10, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Nerys1987
Skip Twitter post by @carolan
View of smoke from Llanfachraeth, windows shook here too pic.twitter.com/rTBr8FBsUa— Carolan (@carolan) August 10, 2019
End of Twitter post by @carolan