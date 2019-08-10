Image copyright Nerys Muir Image caption A white plume of smoke was seen over an industrial area in Holyhead

Fire crews were sent to the scene of an explosion at a aluminium powder plant on Anglesey on Saturday evening.

Locals reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a plume of white smoke after the explosion at the AMG Alpoco plant in Holyhead shortly after 18:00 BST.

An explosion at the same site closed the A5 London Road in June 2015.

North Wales Fire and Rescue, North Wales Police and the ambulance service all sent vehicles to the scene of the incident.