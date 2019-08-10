Badger rescued from pit on military firing range
A badger has been rescued after getting stuck in a pit on a live military firing range.
The RSPCA said the badger fell down the 5ft (1.53m) concrete ditch at the Rogiet Moor range, in Caldicot, Monmouthshire on Tuesday.
A warden found the animal and an official from RSPCA Cymru was called in to rescue it.
The animal charity said it was a "happy ending" and released the badger, which was uninjured, back into the wild.
Gary Lucas, from the RSPCA, said: "This was a pretty unique rescue - with this badger having fallen down a pit at a military live firing range.
"We're really grateful to the range warden who spotted the badger's plight and got in touch. We're delighted with what turned out to be a very happy ending.
"The badger had no injuries and was absolutely fine, despite the ordeal. He was quickly returned to where he belongs - back in the wild."