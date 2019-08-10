Image caption T James Jones won the chair for the second time in 12 years

The winner of the 2019 National Eisteddfod chair secured the same prize 12 years ago.

T James Jones, known as Jim Parc Nest, was chaired on Friday for his poetry at the competition's Gorsedd ceremony.

His work, described as "poetic drama in strict metre", depicted stonemason and father of the Gorsedd of the Bards, Iolo Morganwg.

The poem celebrated "the creative and radical spirit which was so much part of Iolo," said adjudicator Llion Jones.

"The three of us are in agreement, Wil Tabwr's (Mr Jones' pseudonym) composition is well ahead in the race for this year's chair, due to its ambition, its orientation, its thoughts and its prosody," he added.

"The colours and layers of its 'canvas story' highlights his command of all the rhythms and keys of the Welsh language."

Mr Jones, of Cardiff, is a former archdruid, and won the chair at the Flintshire National Eisteddfod in 2007.

He has also won the Eisteddfod Crown twice, in Fishguard in 1986 and Newport two years later in 1988.

"This poem was created during a politically tumultuous period for Wales," he said.

"But by accepting Iolo Morganwg, the Freedom Poet's hopeful vision, we may, during this frightful time, withstand the imperialistic oppression of Britishness."