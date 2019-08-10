Image caption Young people had to vacate the campsite early on Friday due to concerns about the weather

The National Eisteddfod could face more disruption with a weather warning for strong winds on Saturday.

Organisers of the Welsh cultural festival closed part of the week-long event early due to the conditions.

More than 400 homes were without power in parts of Bridgend, Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire on Saturday.

Speed restrictions have been put in place on the M4 in Neath Port Talbot and the Britannia Bridge linking mainland Wales and Anglesey.

The yellow weather warning for the whole of Wales means strong winds may cause some disruption.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected.

A speed restriction of 30 mph (48 km/h) has been put in place on the Britannia Bridge and speed restrictions are also in place on the M4 between junctions 41 (Pentyla) to junction 42 (Earlswood).

On Friday the Eisteddfod closed a young people's campsite and the Maes B entertainment venue at Llanrwst, Conwy.

A meeting is due to take place with organisers and partners with a Met Office warning for strong winds in place all day across Wales.

Trystan Lewis, chairman of the organising committee for this year's Eisteddfod, said the decision was taken to close Maes B and the campsite rather than face the prospect of having to move people overnight if conditions worsened.

"We had to take that decision early on," he told BBC Wales Today.

"We couldn't evacuate people at 11 o'clock at night so we had to make that decision... in order that parents could pick up the young people and for us to sort out transportation."

Other performances and events carried on, including Friday's Gorsedd of the Bards and a ceremony which saw poet T. James Jones presented the 2019 National Eisteddfod chair.

Singer Dafydd Iwan is due to perform to crowds on the maes (field) on Saturday evening.

"We will have to see if that can go ahead, depending on the forecast," said Mr Lewis.

Maes B tweeted that information about refunds will be published next week.