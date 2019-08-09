Image copyright Flint Coastguard Image caption Flint Coastguard brought the children to shore by lifeboat

Two children have been rescued after being blown out to sea on a dinghy off the Denbighshire coast.

Flint Coastguard said it was called out just before 12:00 BST.

The dinghy was reported to have been blown offshore from Prestatyn near to the Talacre lighthouse.

A spokesman for the coastguard said the children had been brought to shore by a lifeboat before being handed over to paramedics but their condition was unknown.