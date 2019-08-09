Wales

Denbighshire dinghy rescue after children blown out to sea

  • 9 August 2019
Flint Coastguard vehicles Image copyright Flint Coastguard
Image caption Flint Coastguard brought the children to shore by lifeboat

Two children have been rescued after being blown out to sea on a dinghy off the Denbighshire coast.

Flint Coastguard said it was called out just before 12:00 BST.

The dinghy was reported to have been blown offshore from Prestatyn near to the Talacre lighthouse.

A spokesman for the coastguard said the children had been brought to shore by a lifeboat before being handed over to paramedics but their condition was unknown.