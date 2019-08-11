Image copyright Colin Park / Geograph Image caption The medieval dovecote at Castell y Fan can be found near the land where the homes are to be built

A protest involving dozens of people on horseback is due to take place against plans to build 600 homes on greenfield land in Caerphilly.

Persimmon and PMG have submitted a second application to build a housing development at Gwern y Domen, between Lansbury Park and Rudry.

But campaigners are concerned it could cause traffic problems and put horses and riders in danger.

Persimmon said the scheme would bring "significant economic benefits".

Image copyright Persimmon/PMG Image caption Image of the Gwern Y Domen masterplan and (inset) an impression of the open space and housing around it

Terrina Pesci-Griffiths, who owns the Sunnybank riding centre in Rudry, said the plans would see a bridleway rerouted which would lead to horses riding on lanes and being put in danger.

But she also said there were a number of other reasons behind the protest.

"What we're protesting against is that these fields, that area, that bridle path, it's used by hundreds of people, hundreds of dog walkers, mountain bikers, cyclists.

"It's of great interest to conservationists and there are ancient ruins.

"It's about the fact that the roads and infrastructure can't cope. We're going on horseback and with walkers to show the council that there's a wider impact than just not wanting to build houses there."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Persimmon said the social aspect of the scheme is a "first" in Wales

Persimmon said the scheme would create 355 direct jobs per year and be worth £15.1m per year to the local area.

A spokesman said: "Persimmon Homes and [joint-landowner] PMG have worked closely with the council on this strategy and the homes will be first offered to the local authority to operate its own social housing scheme, before being offered to a nominated registered social landlord.

"In particular regard to the bridleway that runs along the western boundary, there is no proposal to alter this route but rather enhance the planting along the bridleway."

Caerphilly planners will consider the application, which has been recommended for approval, on Wednesday.