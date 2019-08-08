Image copyright leighcol/Getty Images Image caption A total of three men were all sacked for gross misconduct - and have a right of appeal

A third member of staff has been sacked by Swansea University.

The university said in a statement that Steve Poole had been dismissed from his position as head of innovation, commercial and business at the school of management "for gross misconduct, with immediate effect".

Vice-chancellor Prof Richard Davies and management school dean Prof Marc Clement were dismissed last month.

They denied any wrongdoing and intend to appeal.

The university said its disciplinary panel's process had now concluded.

"The individuals have the right of appeal against their dismissals," said the statement.

"Given this, as well as the involvement of the authorities and the consequential investigation, the university does not intend to comment any further at this time."

Mr Poole was suspended along with Prof Davies, Prof Clement and a fourth staff member, Bjorn Rodde - who resigned in March, late last year.