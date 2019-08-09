Image copyright Jon King Image caption The bus stop marking was only partially repainted

A partial paint job on a bus stop's road marking has been branded a "shambles" by a resident.

Jon King, 38, photographed the spot on Bulwark Road in Chepstow and complained it had been unfinished for six days.

Wales and West Utilities, which had been upgrading the gas network in the area, said it only had a duty to replace markings removed during work.

But it said on this occasion staff would return on Monday to fully repaint the wording.

Pub worker Mr King criticised the work on the road as "a shambles".

A statement for Wales and West Utilities said gas workers had filled holes they had made during "network upgrades".

It added: "As required by law under the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991 we must then replace any road markings that are removed during work.

"At times, this can mean that older road markings on sections of road where we have not been working appear faded."

It said that it was the responsibility of the local highway authority to maintain and replace these markings, but added "on this occasion our team will return to the area on Monday" to repaint.