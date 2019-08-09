Image copyright Met Office Image caption Weather warnings are in place for Friday (left) and Saturday

Wales was hit by heavy rain overnight, with a warning in place for "unseasonably strong" winds later.

More than 30mm (1.1 in) of rain fell in the Gwent valleys overnight into Friday, while localised flooding has been reported in Wrexham.

A yellow warning for rain is already in effect across Wales, with another for wind beginning at 15:00 BST.

The Met Office said there was a small risk of flooding and some communities being cut off by the showers.

"Unseasonably strong" winds could cause problems on Friday and Saturday, with gusts of more than 40mph (64km/h).

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been called to two flooded homes in Wrexham - one in Acton and another in Marford.

Some road closures on minor roads in north east Wales are in place - the A548 Sealand Road on the Flintshire and Chester border is partially blocked in both directions and flooding on the B5102 Llay Road is causing problems.

The National Eisteddfod is taking place in Llanrwst, Conwy county, and chief executive Betsan Moses said plans were in place at the festival.

"We have everything planned and organised for the weekend but we are assessing continuously," she said.

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Matty's world Image caption Low, ominous clouds were in the skies over Llandudno on Friday

In March, the Eisteddfod announced it was making changes to its preferred location following significant flooding.

Pembrokeshire council warned tourists opting to camp over the next few days to "ensure their tents are secure".

It also advised the public to be aware of rough seas when visiting the coast.