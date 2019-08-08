House damaged after lorry gets stuck on steep bend

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The stuck lorry forced the closure of the road

A house has been damaged after a lorry became stuck on a hill which is notoriously steep with sharp bends.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the scene on Tower Hill, Haverfordwest, near St Mary's Church at about 08:00 BST on Thursday.

Residents say heavy vehicles and caravans are often wrongly directed by sat-navs.

The lorry has now been moved and the road is open.

Neil Hook tweeted the road had "once again" been blocked by "an articulated vehicle that has ignored the signage".

Image caption The window of a house is damaged

Image caption Shattered glass is on the floor near the house

Image caption A sign near the bend says the road is unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles

Image caption The lorry is removed by recovery workers