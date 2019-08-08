Image copyright Gareth Fuller | PA Media Image caption Strong winds and heavy rain is forecast for Wales

Wales is likely to be hit by heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds with the potential to cause disruption, the Met Office has warned.

Up to 30mm (1in) of rain could fall in a few hours on Friday.

And "unseasonably strong" winds could cause problems on Saturday, with gusts of more than 40mph (64km).

The National Eisteddfod Welsh cultural festival, taking place at Llanrwst in Conwy, said it had "contingency plans" in place.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Friday and Saturday.

"A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption" on Friday, it warned.

There is also a small chance that properties and roads could be flooded, it said.

Meanwhile, Saturday's alert is for strong winds which have the potential to affect travel and cause damage.

Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses said plans were in place at the festival.

"We have everything planned and organised for the weekend but we are assessing continuously," she said.

In March, the Eisteddfod announced it was making changes to its preferred location following significant flooding.

The week-long event, which moves to different communities each year, is expected to attract about 150,000 visitors to Llanrwst by its close on Saturday.