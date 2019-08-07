Blackpill Lido: Third arrest after cooking oil poured into water
- 7 August 2019
A third boy has been arrested after cooking oil was poured into a lido.
Swansea council said two large drums of oil were poured across Blackpill Lido last week and it had to be cleaned before it was reopened.
South Wales Police tweeted they had a "productive meeting" to look at ways of protecting the lido from further attacks of criminal damage.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage on Tuesday.