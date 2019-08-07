Image copyright National Eisteddfod Image caption Fiona Collins scooped the £300 prize on Wednesday

A former teacher who makes legends, stories and folklore "come alive in her own magical way" has won the National Eisteddfod's Welsh Learner of the Year.

Fiona Collins scooped the £300 prize and trophy on Wednesday.

She established a story cafe in Carrog, Denbighshire, where she lives, with a group coming together monthly to share stories, recite poetry or sing.

Ms Collins, who works in English and Welsh, said her "secret mission" is to teach everyone about Welsh folklore.

She began learning Welsh in 1999, and has also been invited to become a member of the Gorsedd.

The other three finalists, Paul Huckstep from Penmachno, Grace Emily Jones from Llanfihangel Glyn Myfyr and Gemma Owen from Llanrwst received trophies and £100 prize money.

Last year's award went to Matt Spry, who teaches Welsh to refugees at Cardiff University.