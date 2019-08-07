Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

Police officers investigating the death of a man who was shot with a crossbow want to trace the owners of three cars.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, was shot outside his home on Anglesey on 19 April and died nearly a month later on 11 May.

Terence Michael Whall, 38, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, has been charged with murder and three others have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

North Wales Police said officers want to find the owners of three cars.

They were seen in Porthdafarch Road, Holyhead, between 23:00 on Thursday 18 April and 01:00 on Friday 19 April.

Darren Jones, 41, Gavin Jones, 36 and Martin Roberts, 34, have been charged with perverting the course of justice by burning a car.