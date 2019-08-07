Image copyright Google Image caption Philip Long was found on College Street, off Town Hill, early on Sunday morning

An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man who was found unconscious in a street.

Philip Long, 36, from Marchwiel, was discovered in College Street, Wrexham, in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The man, from Gwersyllt, is due to appear before Mold magistrates later, according to North Wales Police.