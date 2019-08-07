Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tapiwa Matuwi was last seen near Swansea Marina on 7 February

The father of a missing 22-year-old has said his family has been "broken" since his son's disappearance six months ago.

Tapiwa Matuwi was last seen by Swansea Marina at about 07:00 GMT on 7 February after visiting Fiction nightclub.

"We are struggling as a family. We don't know how this will be resolved. We just wants answers," said his father, Munyaradzi Zvada.

More than 1,200 posters have been placed around south Wales by family and friends since Mr Matuwi vanished.

"There is not a corner of south Wales we have not been to," his father told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers.

"We are doing all we can. This has gone on for too long now.

"His 10-year-old sister is struggling at the moment. Our family life is broken."

Image caption Munyaradzi Zvada said daily life was full of "anxiety and stress"

South Wales Police is investigating the disappearance of musician Mr Matuwi, a graduate from University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Last month, the force renewed its appeal for sightings of Mr Matuwi on his 22nd birthday, saying it needed "help to give his family the answers they desperately need".

Mr Matuwi, a hip hop musician, was spotted on CCTV at Castle Gardens student accommodation before he was seen at the marina.

His father has described him as as a "lovely boy" with lots of friends and "very much into his music".

"This is something I would never want to happen to any other family," he said.

"We want him back home."