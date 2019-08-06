Image copyright Kate Isaac Image caption Some neighbours claimed the beer garden and play equipment was out of keeping with the area

A pub will be allowed to keep its play park including equipment which has stood for years without planning permission.

More than 600 people supported the Coach and Horses in Caerwent amid complaints about an increasing amount of equipment in its beer garden.

Some residents had complained about litter and items out of keeping with the area's Roman remains.

Monmouthshire councillors agreed the pub needed the play park to survive.

Councillor Phil Murphy, who represents Caerwent, said the pub was the only one for miles around that catered for families.

Conservative councillor Maureen Powell argued the equipment acted as a distraction for youngsters who might otherwise climb a nearby Roman wall.

Some items, including a dragon slide and a climbing frame, had been in the pub's beer garden for decades and did not require consent, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Labour member Alan Davies said he also supported the application, but stressed the pub should be reminded that any new equipment would need permission.

Landlords Nick and Kate Issac welcomed the committee's decision in a Facebook post to well-wishers saying: "A big thank you for all your support over our planning application.

"We can keep our play equipment for all those families that enjoy it."