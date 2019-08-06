Image copyright Gwynfor Coaches Image caption Gwynfor Coaches said a driver was "intimidated and spat at" by up to 20 young people

A bus company says it has been forced to limited the number of unaccompanied youths travelling on its service after a driver was abused.

Gwynfor Coaches said a driver was "intimidated and spat at" by a group of up to 20 young people between Llanberris and Bangor, Gwynedd.

The youths, described as between 13 and 15, were travelling on the 85 service at 18:30 BST on Friday.

North Wales Police is investigating a report of anti-social behaviour.

The company, based in Llangefni, Anglesey, runs 18 services across the region.

In a statement on social media it said: "This was an appalling situation for the driver to have been put in, and also completely unfair on the other decent passengers who support us and regularly use the service.

"We will not be able to carry more than four teenagers at one time, unless they are accompanied by an adult."

In March, Arriva Buses Wales withdrew a Saturday evening bus service between Pwllheli and Blaenau Ffestiniog due to safety concerns amid complaints about anti-social behaviour.