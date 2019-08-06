Image caption The bell on the Penmon lighthouse has been ringing since 1922

People near a lighthouse on Anglesey have expressed concerned over plans to replace a 100-year-old bell with a device described as a "foghorn".

The new device at Trwyn Du lighthouse in Penmon was trialled last week, but locals described the noise as "horrendous" and "uncomfortable".

The current bell has been used since 1922 and rings every 30 seconds.

Operators of the lighthouse, Trinity House, said the current bell was not reliable enough.

Hayley Peace, who runs a cafe near the lighthouse, said the noise was "really really loud and very high-pitched".

Image caption The lighthouse at Penmon was built in 1838

Alan Dickins, from Cheshire, who has been visiting the area for 40 years, said the atmosphere would change completely as the bell was a "talking point".

Trinity House said: "The bell is activated by an ageing electronic striker mechanism which no longer provides the assurance of reliability which is needed."

It said the new device, which is already in use in other locations, would only be activated in foggy weather and would be silent for the rest of the time.

The company also said it would review information from the trial.