Image caption Ken Owens and Jonathan Davies were presented with the blue robes at the National Eisteddfod on Monday

Wales rugby players Ken Owens and Jonathan Davies have been honoured for enriching Welsh culture.

They were presented with the blue robes of the Gorsedd of Bards at the National Eisteddfod on Monday.

The annual honours celebrate individuals for their achievements and commitment to Wales, the Welsh language and its culture.

The men both said they were proud to receive their robes at the festival in Llanrwst, Conwy county.

Gorsedd members, known as druids, include poets, writers, musicians and artists.

Members are chosen "for the way in which they have embraced and cherished the Welsh language and for their role in enriching our culture".

"It was a great experience for me," said Jonathan "Fox" Davies, who grew up in Bancyfelin, Carmarthenshire, and will be known in the Gorsedd as Jon Cadno.

"To be appointed to the Gorsedd is a very proud moment for me, and [I'm] just glad to be a part of something like this today."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonathan Davies, centre, celebrates with the Triple Crown trophy

Ken Owens, from Carmarthen, and said it "meant a lot" to be inaugurated.

"You see many friends and people who live within walking distance are part of the Gorsedd.

"And there is also a history between Welsh rugby and the Gorsedd, such as [Robin] McBryde, Ray Gravell, and George North and Jamie Roberts as part of it as well, so that history between the two is huge, and it's something important to keep going and keep celebrating."

More people will be honoured when the Gorsedd meets on Friday morning, including comedian Tudur Owen and former royal harpist Catrin Finch.