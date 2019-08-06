Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Classic police car was family's "place of refuge"

The former owner of a vintage police car has got back behind the wheel of his "beloved" vehicle after 33 years.

Brian Gough, 82, paid £50 for a 1951 black Wolseley in 1974, and donated it to South Wales Police's museum in 1986.

After moving around museums for 30 years, it went on display at Swansea Bus Museum where Mr Gough climbed into the drivers' seat once again.

Mr Gough, of Caldicot, Monmouthshire, said: "I have never let it go and tracked it throughout my life."

The Wolseley began life as a police radio car in Swansea in the 1950s and later fell into the hands of a man named Fred Page.

In 1974, following Mr Page's death, his widow sold the car to Mr Gough - who was living in Swansea at the time - for £50 on the condition he "promised to always look after it".

The Goughs used it as their family car for more than a decade and it was even used to drive Mr and Mrs Gough back from the church on their wedding day.

But running costs meant it was too expensive to keep, so instead of letting it gather dust in the garage, he donated it to the police museum in Bridgend.

Image copyright Brian Gough Image caption A file on the car kept by Mr Gough claims Mr Justice Edmund Davies, who jailed the Great Train Robbers, is among those who have sat in it

The car was restored to its former glory by police officers over a six-month period and it became the star attraction at numerous road safety exhibitions and fetes.

It was shown at the 1986 Road Safety Exhibition at Swansea Quadrant and the Festival of Transport at Singleton Park in 1987.

Mr Gough said the vehicle had always been more than just a car to him.

"I have vivid memories of the traumatic day that I bought the Wolseley. I was in Swansea and I saw Mrs Page sobbing outside her house," he said.

"I went over to assist her and she told me her husband had suddenly passed away after a heart attack.

"She told me the car was his passion and she wanted someone to take care of it and made me promise I would.

"The rest is history and for the last 45 years I have been following the car's journey.

"It is a case of until rust us do part."