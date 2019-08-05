Wrexham street attack: Three released in investigation
Three people arrested in connection with an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries have been released.
The man, in his 30s, was found unconscious in College Street, Wrexham, on Sunday, North Wales Police said.
He was initially was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital but later transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.
A fourth person, arrested in connection with the incident, remains in custody.