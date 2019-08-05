Wales

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Welshpool golf club

  • 5 August 2019
Crash site Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with with a car in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it happened near the entrance of Welshpool golf club at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.

The man, who died at the scene, was riding a silver Suzuki bike and the other vehicle was a red Toyota Landcruiser.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage..

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites