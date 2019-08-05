Man charged with GBH on police officer in Southsea, Wrexham
- 5 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after a police officer was left with serious injuries while trying to make an arrest.
The officer, from the roads policing unit, tried to make the arrest in School Lane, Southsea, Wrexham, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital where he has remained.
North Wales Police said a 25-year-old man from Southsea has been charged with grievous bodily harm and will appear before magistrates later.