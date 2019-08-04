Image copyright Google Image caption The officer had tried to make the arrest in the village of Southsea

A police officer is being treated for serious injuries after being assaulted trying to arrest a wanted man.

The officer, from the roads policing unit, tried to make the arrest in School Lane, Southsea, Wrexham, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Following the serious assault, he was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

A man, 25, has been arrested and remains in police custody, with North Wales Police calling the attack "unacceptable".

"Assaults on officers whilst carrying out their lawful duties are never acceptable," said Chief Inspector Jeff Moses.

"They are out there, working hard to protect the most vulnerable and to keep people safe."

Mark Jones, general secretary of North Wales Police Federation, said: "This particular attack on one of our colleagues is an absolute disgrace.

"Our police officers are out there 24/7 protecting the public and to be violently assaulted in this way is deplorable."