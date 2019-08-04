A470 to close overnight in Pontypridd for lighting upgrades
- 4 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Motorists have been warned there will be closures on Wales' longest road for the next five nights.
The A470, which runs from Cardiff to Llandudno, will be shut between Pontypridd and Abercynon in Rhondda Cynon Taff for road lighting upgrades.
It will be closed southbound from 20:00 BST to 06:00 on Sunday and Wednesday nights and northbound on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Abercynon roundabout will also be closed on Thursday night.