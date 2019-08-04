Two men have been arrested after a fire in a block of flats in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said it was called to reports of a fire at Laburnum Place just after 23:30 on Saturday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The men, aged 25 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remain in police custody.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.