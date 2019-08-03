Wales

Cardiff Bay Lego show displays fire-breathing 11ft dragon

  • 3 August 2019
Tarygon the Dragon Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Image caption Tarygon the Dragon is made of 210,000 bricks and took seven builders 1,200 hours to construct

Nine giant models made with nearly 750,000 Lego bricks have gone on display in Cardiff Bay.

Towering over a knight, a princess, a huntswoman and animals is an 11ft (3.3m) fire-breathing dragon made with 210,000 bricks.

It took seven model-makers 1,200 hours to build the dragon for the touring exhibition.

The display is on show at Mermaid Quay until 1 September.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Image caption Two model-makers used 37,500 bricks to make Heledd the Huntswoman
Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Image caption It took 120 hours and 37,800 bricks to make Brilliance the Unicorn
Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Image caption Princess Anwen is made with 63,000 bricks
Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Image caption Sir Macsen the Knight is made with 39,360 bricks

