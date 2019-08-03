Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Tarygon the Dragon is made of 210,000 bricks and took seven builders 1,200 hours to construct

Nine giant models made with nearly 750,000 Lego bricks have gone on display in Cardiff Bay.

Towering over a knight, a princess, a huntswoman and animals is an 11ft (3.3m) fire-breathing dragon made with 210,000 bricks.

It took seven model-makers 1,200 hours to build the dragon for the touring exhibition.

The display is on show at Mermaid Quay until 1 September.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Two model-makers used 37,500 bricks to make Heledd the Huntswoman

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption It took 120 hours and 37,800 bricks to make Brilliance the Unicorn

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Princess Anwen is made with 63,000 bricks