Cardiff Bay Lego show displays fire-breathing 11ft dragon
- 3 August 2019
Nine giant models made with nearly 750,000 Lego bricks have gone on display in Cardiff Bay.
Towering over a knight, a princess, a huntswoman and animals is an 11ft (3.3m) fire-breathing dragon made with 210,000 bricks.
It took seven model-makers 1,200 hours to build the dragon for the touring exhibition.
The display is on show at Mermaid Quay until 1 September.