Two men have been taken to hospital after a horse-and-cart and lorry collided on a dual carriageway.

Police were called to the Rhydycar junction of the A470 in Merthyr Tydfil just after 09:00 BST on Saturday.

The men were taken to Prince Charles Hospital and the "severely injured" horse was put down at the scene after being restrained by members of the public further down the carriageway.

The road was closed for the air ambulance to land but has now reopened.

South Wales Police asked for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.