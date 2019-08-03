Image copyright Easycoach Image caption Andrew Martin launched EasyCoach in June 2018

The collapse of a bus station firm that used to run Easycoach services in Wrexham has sparked questions from councillors.

The information office at the station shut on Thursday after the local authority pulled its arrangement with Transervis Ltd.

The firm recently went into liquidation owing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

It previously had its transport licence to run Easycoach services revoked because of safety issues.

Concerns were first voiced about sole director Andrew Martin's business operations when the contract was announced by the council last year.

Plaid Cymru councillor Marc Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service his party "warned" the council about the company when the contract was awarded.

He said: "I haven't had an update on what will happen to the information office but, as far as I'm concerned, it should be re-opened as a council service.

"Outsourcing services isn't working and the sooner we bring services back in-house and run efficiently, the better.

He added accounts filed to Companies House showed a "patchy track record at best".

Image copyright Google Image caption The information office at Wrexham Bus Station closed on Thursday

The amounts owed by Transervis at the time of its liquidation included £53,000 to HMRC, £34,000 to Barclays Bank and £20,000 to employees, as well as a director's loan of £43,000 from Mr Martin himself.

Following the centre's closure, he accused the council of being "short-sighted" after he claimed it made the decision at short notice, meaning staff were only told the night before.

The council described the situation as "unfortunate".

In response to Mr Jones' comments Councillor David Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said the authority followed due process.

He said: "We are aware of [his] concerns, however, as with any contract this goes via the council's procurement process.

"The council were robust in terminating bus contracts due to safety compliance and likewise are following due process after the breach of contract in respect of the information shop."