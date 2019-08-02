Image copyright Google Image caption CCTV showed Barry John Roberts picking up the Taser and walking away

A man who stole a Taser stun gun from a police officer has been jailed for 18 months.

Barry John Roberts, 37, pleaded guilty to theft and possession of a prohibited weapon. It has not been recovered.

Judge Huw Rees told Caernarfon Crown Court that the potential for its misuse is "a matter of grave concern".

The theft happened after a plain-clothes police officer tried to search another man on the High Street in Bangor on suspicion of misuse of drugs.

A scuffle broke out, and a crowd gathered.

CCTV showed Roberts, of Penrhyn Avenue, Bangor, picking the Taser up and walking away.

Roberts' barrister said his client "wasn't thinking at the time" and was "heavily medicated".

He claimed that Roberts had hidden the Taser behind a pub in the city.

The holster and cartridges were later recovered at an address in Caernarfon, where the defendant occasionally stayed.