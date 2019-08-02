Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph Image caption Police are appealing for any mobile phone of dashcam footage of the incident

A 21-year-old man is in hospital with a serious head injury following a disturbance in Tredegar.

Emergency services were called to Castle Street at about 00:55 (BST) and the man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Two men from the Tredegar area, aged 22 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.

Gwent Police is appealing for information.