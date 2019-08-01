Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Jonathan Kay was found guilty of 10 charges at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court

A man who was caught paying to watch parents make their children perform sex acts online has been found guilty of child sex offences.

Jonathan Kay made 190 bank transfers to families in the Philippines.

The 54-year-old claimed he was a "paedophile hunter" and was trying to stop children being exploited.

Kay, of King Henry V Drive, Monmouth, was found guilty of 10 charges at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date.

One girl who was abused was just three years old.

Image caption Kay was on trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court

The prosecution said he was "nothing more than a paedophile himself" and judge Mr Recorder Philpotts said "these are unusually grave offences".

His own defence team said Kay was "sexually depraved" with "shocking" sexual preferences.

Kay admitted he paid for extreme adult sex shows online - but claimed he never saw images of child abuse.

He told the jury he was gathering text based evidence of a paedophile ring in the Philippines to pass on to the authorities.

But he was found guilty of seven charge of arranging the commission of a child sex offence, two concerning the possession of indecent images and one of perverting the course of justice by throwing away a laptop computer, which was never recovered.

Kay was warned he faces a "substantial sentence of years in prison" and was remanded in custody until sentencing at a date to be confirmed.