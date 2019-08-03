The 2019 National Eisteddfod begins in the Conwy valley on Saturday.

This year the eight-day travelling festival is being held in Llanrwst and is expected to attract up to 150,000 visitors.

The first production will be Y Tylwyth, turning the main pavilion into a contemporary circus for the first time.

Sioned Edwards, deputy artistic director, said they wanted the festival's audience to be "spellbound".

In 2018, the eisteddfod took place in Cardiff, with a record 500,000 visitors.

Betsan Moses, the festival's chief executive, said they have been working for two years to realise the event.

"The whole of Conwy county and beyond will be here to appreciate it," she said.

Image copyright National Eisteddfod Image caption Last year's festival in Cardiff attracted a record 500,000 people

This year's festival has proved more challenging to put together than any others Ms Moses has worked on.

A change in its site was announced in March due to flooding fears.

"At the beginning of the year, it was very problematic," she said.

"We had to find another site for the eisteddfod, but I can assure everybody that the site itself - the main site and the car parks and caravan parks - they're on land which isn't a flood risk area."

A special traffic management system will be in place in Llanrwst for the week, which will limit the use of some roads in order to maintain traffic flow.

This will include a one-way system over Llanrwst bridge, which will be open only to those travelling away from the town.

Additional bus services will also be run over the week.