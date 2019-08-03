Manchester United and AC Milan in Cardiff for International Champions Cup
Cardiff is set to see Manchester United and AC Milan battle it out in the International Champions Cup at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Big names in the game globally are expected to turn out, including Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez for Manchester United.
Alessio Romagnoli and Lucas Paqueta will be playing for AC Milan.
Kick off is at 17:30 BST, with a full city centre road closure in place from 14:00 BST until 20:30 BST.
Transport for Wales has warned that trains in the Cardiff area are expected to be busy all day.
Engineering work around Newport railway station will be in place from 11:00 BST on Saturday, resulting in some services to and from Cardiff being replaced by buses.
Local buses will be diverted away from central city bus stops during the closure.
Planned road closures:
- Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street
- Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street
- Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhamon Embankment)
- Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted)
- Saunders Road from its junction with St Mary Street
- Customhouse Street (access to private car parks will be permitted)