A lido has been closed after vandals poured cooking oil in it.

Swansea Council said two large drums of oil were poured across Blackpill Lido overnight into Thursday. It comes after the lido was shut for several days last month because of a similar attack.

It said it was working with police who are looking at CCTV to identify the culprits.

Robert Francis-Davies, cabinet member for tourism, said: "It's unacceptable and it's unbelievable".

"We are in the height of the summer season and on the sunny days we've been having recently the Lido has been packed," he added.

Unbelievable. Vandals have attacked our Blackpill Lido again. Giant cooking oil slick means we're having to close it to fix. We're doing all we can but won't be open today. We'll keep you posted on re-opening

The council said it could not risk damaging filter systems on the lido and would have to check filters before replacing the pool's contents with fresh water.

Mr Francis-Davies added: "Clearing up the mess will take time but we will do all we can to get it back up and running as soon as possible."

South Wales Police urged anyone with information to contact them.