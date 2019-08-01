Motorcyclist Adam Rose dies two weeks after A48 Margam crash
- 1 August 2019
A father-of-five has died two weeks after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car.
Adam James Rose, 47, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, was on a silver Kawasaki on the A48 at Margam, Port Talbot at about 16:30 BST on 16 July.
The crash involved a black Audi A3 and South Wales Police is still investigating what happened.
In a tribute, Mr Rose's family said he would be remembered by his "beautiful smile and wicked laughter".