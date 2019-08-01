Image copyright Haworth Tompkins Image caption The new building will include a pop-up theatre, a memory cafe, a sensory garden and playground

Plans to renovate a theatre in Flintshire have been unveiled.

Theatr Clwyd, which was established in 1976, will have a 300-seat pop-up theatre next door as well as becoming greener and more energy efficient.

The phased construction, due to begin in 2021, will also see a memory cafe for people with dementia installed, a sensory garden and playground. The theatre will stay open during the work.

A public consultation runs from Thursday until 23 September.