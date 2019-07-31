Image copyright Family photo Image caption Neil Powell, left, was a passionate Welsh rugby supporter, his family say

Tributes have been paid to a 60-year-old man killed in a crash in Monmouthshire.

Motorcyclist Neil Powell, from the Caerphilly area, died at the scene of the crash between Hardwick roundabout and Llanover on the A4042 on Sunday.

A family statement described Mr Powell as a "loving husband, son and devoted dad, grandad, great grandfather".

A 71-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Mr Powell, a keen motorcyclist and passionate Welsh rugby supporter, played the organ at St Tyfaelog Church in Pontlottyn for more than 30 years, his family said.

Police are appealing for witnesses.