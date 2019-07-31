Wales

Tributes to motorcyclist killed in A4042 Monmouthshire crash

  • 31 July 2019
Neil Powell
Neil Powell, left, was a passionate Welsh rugby supporter, his family say

Tributes have been paid to a 60-year-old man killed in a crash in Monmouthshire.

Motorcyclist Neil Powell, from the Caerphilly area, died at the scene of the crash between Hardwick roundabout and Llanover on the A4042 on Sunday.

A family statement described Mr Powell as a "loving husband, son and devoted dad, grandad, great grandfather".

A 71-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Mr Powell, a keen motorcyclist and passionate Welsh rugby supporter, played the organ at St Tyfaelog Church in Pontlottyn for more than 30 years, his family said.

Police are appealing for witnesses.


The A4042 was shut for several hours on Sunday after the crash

