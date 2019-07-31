Image copyright Longtown Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Mountain rescue volunteers helped safely bring the man and his mobility scooter off the mountain

A man had to be rescued from a mountain after he fell from his mobility scooter.

The injured man, who rescuers said is in his 40s, was carried down Sugar Loaf Mountain, in Monmouthshire, after struggling to make it to the summit.

Longtown Mountain Rescue volunteers brought him and his scooter down the 1,955ft (595m) peak on Tuesday afternoon.

He was carried down in a stretcher and taken to Nevill Hall Hospital.

The peak, near Abergavenny, is popular with hikers for its spectacular views, overlooking the Black Mountains to the north, the Cotswolds to the east, the Brecon Beacons to the west and the Bristol Channel to the south.