Image copyright BAFTA Cymru/Shutterstock Image caption Jack Parry-Jones is among those calling for the Redhouse arts centre to remain open

The star of S4C's crime drama Bang is among a group which has raised fears about the future of Merthyr Tydfil's Redhouse arts centre.

Jack Parry-Jones has signed an open letter accusing operators of running it "seemingly into the ground".

The letter said Merthyr's artistic community was worried it would "close its doors to arts activities".

But the centre's operator Wellbeing Merthyr, said it had "no plans to close the Redhouse".

The Redhouse was built in 1896 as the Old Town Hall and the seat of local government.

After the council moved out in 1989, it was a nightclub before falling into disrepair. In 2007, work began to transform it into an arts centre.

It is now run by Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Trust, trading as Wellbeing Merthyr.

The letter, to the interim chief executive of Wellbeing Merthyr, calls for greater public scrutiny and a renewed focus on the arts. It cites staff restructures as the root of the concerns.

"What we are now left with is an arts centre without a dedicated box office system, no technician, no arts officer, no dedicated marketing officer, no events programmer - and soon, we fear, we will have an arts centre that is devoid of art," the letter said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The letter says local people are "very angry" with the way the Redhouse arts centre is being run

Signatories include Mr Parry-Jones, along with local musicians, authors and playwrights, as well people who use facilities at the Redhouse.

The letter says local people are "very angry" with the way their arts centre is being run.

It calls on the operators to "engage with the community through the means of an open and honest public discussion" and for greater scrutiny.

But Wellbeing Merthyr interim chief executive Sally Church said there were "no plans to close the Redhouse".

She added: "Indeed, we are taking all possible steps to safeguard its financial stability and are having positive discussions with new partners to secure our future as an arts and leisure venue."

Ms Church said a national arts organisation was keen to be based in the building, but discussions were confidential.

She added: "We look forward to making a positive announcement in the near future."