Image copyright Met Office Image caption The affected area stretches across northern England and Wales, according to the Met Office

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for persistent heavy rain across parts of north Wales.

It said there could be thunderstorms, which could produce up to 40mm (1.5in) of rain within a few hours on Wednesday.

The yellow alert is in place until midnight and covers Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire.

However, some places were expected to miss the heaviest rainfall, said the Met Office.