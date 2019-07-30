Image copyright Google Image caption Cosheston is a village in Pembrokeshire, situated on an inlet of the Daugleddau estuary

A vulnerable missing person has been rescued from a river by members of the public, police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to reports of a missing man in his 20s at about 18:20 BST on Monday.

He was on holiday with his parents and had left their holiday cottage near Cosheston, Pembrokeshire, without them.

He was spotted by witnesses running across a busy road, narrowly avoiding being hit by traffic, before disappearing through some fields.

Officers said "without significant assistance" the search for the man would have run into the night, putting his safety at risk after he went into a river.

After seeing a number of officers in the area, members of the public were made aware of the search and offered to help.

The man was found in the river, where he had swum a considerable distance and was cold and exhausted. He was then helped out of the water.

Ch Insp Louise Harries said: "We are extremely grateful to everyone who helped us during the search.

"Without the significant assistance received, it is likely he wouldn't have been found before darkness fell, which would have made the search a great deal more difficult.

"This would have increased the risk of the male coming into serious harm in the cold water."

The man suffered minor injuries.