Image copyright Colin Park/Geograph Image caption The pub in Erbistock is closed pending the outcome of redevelopment plans

Plans to refurbish a 17th Century village pub have got the green light amid fears of its permanent closure.

Owners of The Boat at Erbistock, near Wrexham, have offered to restore an old chain ferry across the River Dee to improve access to the premises.

Campaigners from the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings raised concerns about the impact of a new bar, kitchens and toilet block.

However, Wrexham planning officers said the alterations were justified.

The pub is currently closed pending the planned redevelopment, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright AncestryImages.com Image caption A postcard from 1873 shows the chain for the ferry across the River Dee

John Pritchard, who represents Erbistock on Wrexham council, said the Grade II listed premises had to be brought up to scratch.

"With the toilet facilities and disabled facilities, I feel it's going back in time," he said.

"Without the improvements it probably wouldn't exist - so as long as it's done delicately with the conservation part then I don't have a problem."

Planning officer David Williams told councillors the developers had taken "an extremely sympathetic approach to the refurbishment".

"Those of you who know the public house will appreciate it's quite ad hoc in the way it's been developed over time," he added.

"I think in this instance it's so insignificant a change that it would not result in any substantial harm."