A man accused of paying to watch parents make their children perform sex acts said he was a paedophile hunter, a court heard.

Jonathan Kay, 54, is accused of paying parents in the Philippines so he could watch the acts via webcams.

Mr Kay made 190 bank transfers to the families but said it was to stop children being exploited, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.

Mr Kay, of King Henry V Drive, Monmouth, denies eight charges.

These are arranging the commission of a child sex offence and perverting the course of justice by disposing of an iPad which was never recovered.

When police began investigating, Mr Kay allegedly told his family it was in connection with money laundering and threw the iPad into a quarry in the Forest of Dean to avoid them getting "embroiled" in the investigation.

When he was interviewed, he told officers he had lived in China where it was "not uncommon" for parents to prostitute their children for money, the jury was told.

After returning from the Far East, he admitted paying Chinese women to perform sex acts on webcams.

Prosecutor Clare Wilks said: "He told police that sometimes he would see young children in the background.

"He said he would feel sorry for them and would send the women money to stop them from prostituting their children.

"Kay said he was a paedophile hunter who was trying to trap people exploiting children."

The court was told Mr Kay made extra payments of between £20 and £40 urging them to stop them prostituting their children.

The defendant claimed he had written to the UK's National Crime Agency about his concerns over child exploitation abroad.

'As young as three'

But Ms Wilks said no record of the letter was found.

While the contents of his iPad was never seen, cybercrime officers found "chatlogs" on other devices.

These recorded the detailed negotiations between Mr Kay and adults in the Philippines, the court heard.

Ms Wilks added: "He was in effect ordering child abuse online.

"Once he had paid his money he would instruct a third party to abuse the child in the way he wanted.

"Every time Kay transferred money to the Philippines it was to watch the abuse of children, some as young as three."

The trial continues.