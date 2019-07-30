Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption A warning was given after a car "aquaplaned" on the M4

A car crash on the M4 has caused severe delays as heavy rain batters parts of Wales.

There are delays eastbound between junction 32 Capel Llanilltern and junction 33 Coryton, Cardiff, with two lanes blocked.

Police urged drivers to take care as a Met Office yellow "be aware" storm warning is in place until 23:59 BST.

Congestion on the M4 stretches back to junction 35 at Pencoed with delays of an hour and 40 minutes.

Police warned motorists to "please, please slow down, plan ahead and allow more time for your journey".

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption There is heavy congestion back to junction 35 of the M4

It comes after a car "aquaplaned" after being driven at "too high a speed for the conditions", South Wales Police's road policing unit said.

All 22 of Wales' local authorities are covered by the yellow warning for thunderstorms, and the Met Office said bus and train services could be cancelled.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," it added.

Four counties - Conwy. Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham - are covered by a further yellow warning for thunderstorms on Wednesday.