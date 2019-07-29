Image copyright Vale of Glamorgan Council Image caption After two centuries Cowbridge livestock market is set to be replaced by a car park

A 200-year-old livestock market looks set to be replaced by a car park.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has said it needs the spaces in Cowbridge so it can attract more shoppers and tourists.

However, the Farmers Union of Wales (FUW) has objected to the plans which it fears will mean its members could face a 45-mile trip to sell animals.

The cabinet has rubber-stamped the plans to take the licence from the market next year.

The local authority said the lack of town centre parking was a long-standing problem and it wanted Cowbridge to be a "first class destination for shoppers and tourists".

It plans to spend £65,000 on a study into the car park's viability and the number of spaces needed.

However, the FUW fears the loss of the market could mean extra costs and worries for the agricultural community, and wants a "stay of execution" for the market.

"If it closes then the closest alternative is at Raglan, Carmarthen or Brecon and that will mean extra costs for our members," FUW county executive officer Rachel Saunders said.

"Cowbridge farmers, who do not have the necessary accreditation, are only allowed to transport their stock for a maximum of 50 km.

"This means they will have to pay additional haulage costs to sell their produce."