Remains of the station can still be seen alongside the north Wales coastal line

Trains could return to a Flintshire town for the first time in more than 50 years if a campaign to reopen a local railway station succeeds.

Since Holywell Junction station in Greenfield closed in 1966, residents have had to travel five miles to Flint to catch a train.

However, with the infrastructure for the old station still in place, there are hopes it could be reinstated.

Holywell mayor Paul Johnson said it was one of his "biggest passions".

He sits on a taskforce set up by Holywell Town Council to create a case for bringing railway services back to the area.

Holywell Junction sits on the main line along the north Wales coast, which runs between Crewe and Holyhead.

Mr Johnson, who is also a Flintshire county councillor, urged local residents to show their support.

"We need to know how people currently travel and if they support the idea of a station," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"A railway station with park-and-ride facilities located on the old Holywell Junction station site in Greenfield would be part of an integrated transport solution serving Holywell and north Flintshire."

Councillor Johnson is encouraging residents to provide feedback on the proposals by taking part in an online survey on his Facebook page.