Wales

Woman cautioned over racist taxi job advert Facebook post

  • 29 July 2019
Taxis in a queue (generic) Image copyright Getty Images

A woman who posted on Facebook that her taxi company did not want to employ Pakistani or "dark" drivers has been cautioned by police.

The 62-year-old from Port Talbot was arrested on Friday following "offensive" comments.

South Wales Police said she "fully admitted" the racially-aggravated public order offence.

The force said the public should remember "the use of social media carries responsibilities".

A spokesman said: "Before posting comments, it is advisable to consider what impact those comments will have on other people and whether the post could be breaking the law."

